Twins
After two rain delays, Twins slosh their way to win over Royals
As games go, it was a rain-soaked mess, but it was at least an effective rejoinder to Paul Molitor's pregame musing about the challenge ahead for his team.
Sports
Johnny Love's Saturday Canterbury line
Here are handicapper Johnny Love's picks for Saturday's racing.
Sports
Friday night's Canterbury Park results
Results from Friday's rain-shortened card at Canterbury Park.
Sports
US beats Taiwan 7-0 at women's softball worlds
Alison Aguilar and Delaney Spaulding drove in three runs each as the United States beat Taiwan 7-0 Saturday to improve to 2-0 in Group A at the women's softball world championship, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Twins
Laureano's first major league hit in debut lifts A's in 13
Ramon Laureano reached his hands out to each side and knew he had his first major league hit at last, a big one at that to end the game.
