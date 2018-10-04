More from Star Tribune
Travel Troubleshooter: Flight ticket disappears for confusing Expedia itinerary
Q: My wife and I recently booked one-way tickets from Paris to Orlando through Expedia. We had a connecting flight in Manchester, England. We attempted…
Variety
Should you tip your Uber driver? If so, how much?
Yes, ride-share services allow riders to tip. But do drivers expect or rely on them?
Variety
Quick Trips: Haunted Harmony, Fall Art Tour, Flyway Film Fest
harmony, Minn. A weekend of family-geared activities will draw visitors to Haunted Harmony Oct. 18-21. Held during Minnesota Educator Academy release days, costumed visitors and…
National
Man charged with threatening US senators over Kavanaugh vote
Authorities say a Florida man threatened to shoot senators who don't support Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Variety
Rain runoff leads to fatal collision, dam danger in Arizona
The impact of remnants from Tropical Storm Rosa was still rippling across Arizona Thursday as a collision on a washed out highway near the Grand Canyon left one person dead and, hundreds of miles away, the potential of a breach at a dam remained at risk of inundating a small Native American village near the U.S.-Mexico border.
