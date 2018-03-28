More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
American chess grandmaster wins right to play for world championship
Minnetonka grandmaster Wesley So, the youngest competitor, finished in 7th place in the 8-player field.
East Metro
Lavold named to Washington County Board
The longtime member of the South Washington Watershed District was appointed to replace Karla Bigham.
Minneapolis
Attorneys for Prince heirs granted minimal access to investigation documents
The family of the late musician is contemplating a wrongful-death suit.
Variety
PFC concerns prompt Lake Elmo to take well, water tower offline
The Washington County suburb ordered shutdown because of elevated levels of the chemical once discharged by 3M.
National
The Latest: Wisconsin DOJ appeals special elections order
The Latest on Wisconsin special elections (all times local):
