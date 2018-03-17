More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Agnew leads No. 11 Creighton to 76-70 win over No. 6 Iowa
Jaylyn Agnew scored 24 points and Sydney Lamberty added 20 to lead No. 11 Creighton to a 76-70 win over No. 6 seeded Iowa in a first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Gophers
NCAA Latest: Gonzaga 13 straight points against Ohio State
The Latest on the second round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):___8:20 p.m.Gonzaga is looking to run Ohio State out of the gym for…
Golf
Stenson takes 1-shot lead at Bay Hill; Woods 5 back
Henrik Stenson gets his third chance in four years to finally win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the final hour Saturday reminded him it won't be easy.
Sports
United sends fans home happy with 2-1 victory in TCF opener
Despite the loss of star Kevin Molino, the Loons held off the Chicago Fire in front of 23,000.
Sports
Scoggins: In every way, Loons are different for the better in Year 2
Everything felt so rushed in the organization's first season of MLS a year ago. Now? The Loons are moving in the right direction.
