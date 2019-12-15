More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 7 Louisville women hold off rival No. 14 Kentucky 67-66
A double-digit deficit was just the first in a series of gut checks No. 7 Louisville overcame to earn a close win over rival Kentucky.
Vikings
Danielle Hunter's big day included big play that sprung Vikings loose
Ifeadi Odenigbo scored a touchdown after Hunter dominated the Chargers line.
Vikings
Thielen reacts postgame on his return to Vikings action
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen discusses his return from a hamstring injury in the team's win over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Vikings
Boone: 'It's great to see hard work being rewarded'
Vikings running back Mike Boone discusses his first two-touchdown game of his career on Sunday in the team's win over the Chargers.
Vikings
Hughes: 'Looking forward to some more' interceptions
Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes discusses his interception during the 39-10 win in L.A. and his progress.