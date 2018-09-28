More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Berrios: 200 strikeouts was my goal
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says, through interpreter Elvis Martinez, that he wrote down his goals before the season, and 200 strikeouts was one of them. He accomplished the feat on Friday.
Local
Supporters of sexual assault survivors rally in Minneapolis
A rally was held outside Sen. Klobuchar's downtown Minneapolis office Friday in support of sexual assault survivors and against the Kavanaugh confirmation.
Video
How cold will it get? Freeze expected tonight in Minnesota
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Denied Justice: Mike Martin
Denied Justice: Mike Martin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.