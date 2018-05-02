More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink
Zapped: Duluth restaurant owners admit using 'zapper' software to steal $290K in sales tax revenue
Software stripped items from cash transactions, allowing business to underreport sales.
National
Giuliani Stephens names Backer to ticket in GOP governor bid
Mary Giuliani Stephens has picked a running mate in her run for governor.
Local
Charges: Central Minnesota school speech coach set up phone to try to record 2 girls undressing
The teens saw the cellphone in the room before they started undressing; felony charges filed.
Local
CDC shows Minnesota as hot spot for tick-related illnesses
Now that summer is almost here, public health officials urge people to plan ahead to limit threats from ticks and mosquitoes.
National
Walker wants more fencing, deer movement bans to fight CWD
Gov. Scott Walker is directing state agriculture officials to develop regulations requiring captive deer farms to install double fencing as chronic wasting disease continues to spread across Wisconsin.
