Golf
Thompson, Wie handling hand issues at Women's PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson is surging with a new putter grip heading into this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship; Michelle Wie is struggling after missing two months with yet another injury.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball team to play at Notre Dame
The Gophers women's basketball team will play at national power Notre Dame on Dec. 4 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Women's Basketball Challenge, it…
MN United
Bradley restored to US captain for Gold Cup opener
Michael Bradley returned to his role as captain for the first time under new U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter as the Americans opened the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Guyana in their first competitive match in 20 months.
Twins
Skaggs pitches season-high 7 1/3, Angels beat Jays 3-1
Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.
Minneapolis
No charges filed against Gophers wrestlers; investigation continues
Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson, 19, and teammate Dylan Martinez, 21, were released from the Hennepin County jail. They had been held on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct since their arrests over the weekend.