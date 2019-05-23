More from Star Tribune
South Metro
University of St. Thomas students develop Brussels sprouts trimmer for Hmong farmers
The device will save time harvesting the crop and make it financially viable.
National
Wisconsin lawmakers take aim at potentially toxic chemicals
Some Wisconsin legislators are pushing to curtail the use of firefighting foams that contain potentially toxic chemicals and establish standards that limit how much of the substances can safely exist in the state's groundwater, air and soil.
National
Dane County Judge Karofsky enters Supreme Court race
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has officially entered the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court next year.
National
Budget panel approves $500M more for Wisconsin schools
Wisconsin's K-12 schools would receive $500 million over the next two years, including nearly $100 million more for special education, under a Republican funding plan approved Thursday by the Legislature's budget committee.
Local
Riess charged with murdering her husband in Blooming Prairie home
The woman nicknamed 'Losing Streak Lois' also faces a capital murder charge in Florida after a woman she allegedly befriended was found dead.