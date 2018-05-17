More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' athletic success driven by women's teams, coaches
Great coaching hires have led to fine seasons and/or optimism for many women's teams.
Motorsports
Rahal goes from 34th to 1st during Indianapolis 500 practice
Graham Rahal's one-day turnaround looked good and felt even better.
Golf
Leishman shoots 61 in debut of new course at Byron Nelson
Marc Leishman shot a 10-under 61 on the new links-style Trinity Forest course to take the first-round lead Thursday in the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Sports
Johnny Love's Friday Canterbury Park line
A look at Friday's card from Star Tribune handicapper Johnny Love.
Vikings
Reuben Foster's ex-girlfriend testifies she lied about abuse
The former girlfriend of Reuben Foster testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday that she lied to police when she said the San Francisco 49ers linebacker attacked her, allegations that led to a domestic violence case against him.
