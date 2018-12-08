More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild, injured Koivu taking time off to regroup
The Wild canceled practice Saturday and will take Sunday off, too, regrouping after a 7-2 loss to the Oilers in Edmonton on Friday where it played without captain Mikko Koivu.
Gophers
Late goal sends Gophers men's hockey past Michigan
Mat Robson stopped 50 shots and the Gophers scored with less than 2 minutes to go.
Wild
Islanders rally from 2-goal deficit, beat Red Wings 3-2
Niklas Kronwall scored to give Detroit a two-goal lead, and later in the first period, he knocked Anders Lee off his feet with a high, hard hit.
Sports
Swimmers hit world body FINA with California antitrust case
Three Olympic and world champion swimmers have filed an antitrust suit in California challenging governing body FINA's control of organizing competitions.The legal challenge is the…
Wild
Holtby, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets 4-0
The Washington Capitals seemed a step faster than the discombobulated Columbus Blue Jackets all night long and took full advantage of some early opportunities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.