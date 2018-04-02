More from Star Tribune
Twins
Aaron Boone's managerial start smoother than dad Bob's
Aaron Boone's managerial debut was considerably smoother than the first game run by his father Bob, who pulled Kevin Appier with a no-hitter after 6 2/3 innings and 98 pitches in the Kansas City Royals' 1995 opener.
Sports
Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, has died
The plaque that rested for years on ski icon Bob Beattie's desk was inscribed with a matter-of-fact motto: It can be done.
Golf
Pernilla Lindberg wins ANA Inspiration on 8th extra hole
Pernilla Lindberg plunged into Poppie's Pond with her parents and fiance-caddie Daniel Taylor, celebrating her first professional victory in about the biggest way possible in women's golf.
Vikings
Kendall Wright hopes to catch on for good with the Vikings
Kendall Wright is on a one-year deal that he hopes will turn into something more long-term.
Gophers
Gophers senior guard Nate Mason talks 3-on-3 title and Gophers
Gophers senior guard Nate Mason talks in San Antonio about winning national 3-on-3 title on Sunday
