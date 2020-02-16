More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Trump takes Daytona 500 warmup lap in presidential limousine
President Donald Trump gave an election-year embrace to NASCAR and its fans Sunday when he became the second president ever to attend the Daytona 500. The presidential motorcade took to the track to join in a warm-up lap after he had told the crowd that the racers and their teams were competing "for pure American glory."
Sports
Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners because of virus
Tokyo Marathon organizers drastically reduced the number of participants for this year's race on Monday out of fear of the spread of the virus coming from China.
Gophers
Scoggins: Crunch time became collapse time for Gophers vs. Iowa
Over the final 5 minutes, 25 seconds of Sunday's home loss, the Gophers showed their many flaws. And, with the team now 12th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten, it felt like a death knell.
Loons
Portugal leaders rally around Porto player over racist slurs
The president and the prime minister of Portugal added their voices Monday to a national outcry over racist abuse aimed at a black FC Porto soccer player who walked off the field after hearing monkey chants.
Twins
Twins' Pineda returns hungry after celebration goes on without him
A suspension near the end of last season for using a banned diuretic kept Michael Pineda away as the Twins won the AL Central Division. He still has 39 games to serve but is working out with the other pitchers and catchers.