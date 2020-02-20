More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
NFL Saints backed by church in effort to keep emails secret
An attorney for New Orleans' Roman Catholic archdiocese Thursday strongly defended the New Orleans Saints' public-relations help in dealing with the clergy sex abuse crisis, saying the legal effort to unseal hundreds of confidential emails between them is aimed at trying to shame those "who had the audacity" to back the church.
Gophers
6th person claims sexual abuse by late U. of Michigan doctor
A sixth person has accused a late University of Michigan physician of sexual abuse, and the university said Thursday it received more than 20 calls to a hotline within a day of announcing it was launching an investigation.
Outdoors
Jessie Diggins is a force of nature, inspiring young skiers, a World Cup visit, and more.
Jessie Diggins is a force of nature, inspiring young skiers (and minds), a World Cup visit, and more with her zeal.
Sports
Federer to miss French Open, other events after knee surgery
Roger Federer will miss the French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after having…
Wild
In Lake Placid, a miracle from 40 years ago still inspires
The woman had been waiting for her opportunity for more than an hour, which was no big deal because, technically, she had been waiting 40 years. She went to the Lake Placid Center for the Arts on a frigid night earlier this week with a folder containing a stack of perfectly preserved photographs and news clippings.