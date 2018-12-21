More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings playoff scenarios
Easiest way for them? Win twice and don't worry about any other results.
Sports
Gophers diver Sarah Bacon finishes second at Winter Trials
Gophers diver Sarah Bacon left the USA Diving Winter Trials with a silver medal won on the 1-meter springboard.Bacon and teammate Kristen Hayden…
Wolves
LeBron James gets triple-double, Lakers top Pelicans 112-104
LeBron James got plenty of attention this week for his comments about Anthony Davis, prompting allegations of tampering and ramping up speculation about the two superstars playing together for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Gophers
Inside tandem of Jordan Murphy, Daniel Oturu power Gophers past North Carolina A&T
A strong interior presence gave Richard Pitino his 100th victory with the Gophers.
Gophers
Gophers women vs. Rhode Island preview
A chance for perfect record outside of conference is on the line.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.