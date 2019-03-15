More from Star Tribune
Wild
Devils rally from 2 goals down, beat Canucks 3-2 in shootout
After failing to score on his first three tries in a shootout, Damon Severson came finally broke through for the New Jersey Devils.
Wolves
Double ejection: Bulls, Clippers coaches tossed for arguing
Doc Rivers has been a part of the NBA for 33 years as a player and coach. He thought he had seen everything until Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers' Stockman treated for concussionlike symptoms
Gophers' 7-footer Matz Stockman left Friday's game midway through the second half and was tested by the team trainer. He was hit in the head unintentionally by Purdue's Trevion Williams
Gophers
Hamline upsets St. Thomas in Division III Women's Frozen Four
The Pipers will play Plattsburgh State at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the championship.
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium is taking on a new look for the NCAA Final Four
The darkening curtains are nearly all installed, and scaffolding is underway for lower-level seating.