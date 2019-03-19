More from Star Tribune
Sports
Seasons are changing before our eyes, on and off the field for Minnesota sports
At the risk of jinxing everything, we made it.Shhhhhh.Yes, yes. April snowstorm this, freezing rain that. The 10-day forecast looks really good. At least right…
MN United
At low point after own goal, Gonzalez called Berhalter
After the worst moment of his soccer life, after his own goal at Trinidad and Tobago helped cost the United States a World Cup, Omar Gonzalez called Gregg Berhalter.
Sports
RandBall: Gophers men's basketball team is a big betting underdog vs. Louisville in NCAAs
Vegas has the 10th-seeded Gophers as 5½ point underdogs against seventh-seeded Louisville in the NCAA opener Thursday — a bigger underdog than any other No.…
Outdoors
Warrior ready to break the ice with release of first new boat model in years
Warrior is gearing up for spring, its first new model release in three years.
Outdoors
Seasonal change wreaking havoc on Minnesota's outdoors
Wildlife and anglers alike suffer in the deep snow and flood conditions.