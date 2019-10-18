More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Kirk Cousins throws four TDs, Dalvin Cook hits 100 yards again in 42-30 Vikings victory over Lions
Adam Thielen caught Kirk Cousins' first TD, a 25 yarder. Bisi Johnson, C.J. Ham and Kyle Rudolph also found the end zone - all for the first time this season.
Vikings
Vikings lead Lions 42-30 in fourth quarter
The Vikings are looking for their third straight victory at Detroit against the Lions. Click here for everything about the game from pre-game reading to social media links to in-game updates.
MN United
There's no place like home for MLS playoff teams. Will Minnesota United follow the trend?
All four home teams won on Saturday's opening day of the 2019 MLS playoffs
Sports
Bencic beats Pavlyuchenkova to win Kremlin Cup
Belinda Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Kremlin Cup final on Sunday.
MN United
Liverpool drops first points in 1-1 draw at Man United
Dropping points doesn't seem so frustrating this time for Manchester United. Even against Liverpool.