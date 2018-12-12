More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Jackrabbits score 90 points at halftime in record 139-72 win
South Dakota State scored 90 points at halftime and the Jackrabbits ran up a school-record 139-72 win against Savannah State.
Twins
McCutchen on the move, other deals percolate at meetings
Andrew McCutchen moving into Philadelphia's outfield, more talk about a megadeal involving Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Realmuto and veteran pitcher Ivan Nova on the go.
Twins
Column: It's time for baseball's shift to go
Ask baseball managers what they think about the dreaded shift, and most of them have the same answer.
Twins
Looking for relief: Twins checking out Cody Allen, Andrew Miller
The Twins have more interest in Allen than Miller, both of whom have been with Cleveland, according to a source with knowledge of the team's search.
Wild
'Everyone took a stand.' Wild back in gear with 7-1 pasting of Montreal
Matt Dumba scored twice and winger Mikael Granlund recorded three assists as more than half the roster found its way into the scorebook..
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.