Gophers
Patterson enters spotlight when Michigan visits Notre Dame
Here's what to watch in the Big Ten this week:GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 14 Michigan at No. 12 Notre DameThe Wolverines are looking for more…
Golf
Column: Pay to watch golf? Tiger and Phil in a money grab
It's probably pure coincidence that the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match on Thanksgiving weekend was announced the same week as the first anniversary of one of…
Twins
Gonzalez's 2-run homer lifts Rockies over Angels 3-2
Carlos Gonzalez can't wait for September and the thrill of a tight playoff race.
Gophers
Alabama's reign causes SEC foes to lose patience in coaches
The decade-long chase to catch Alabama has caused patience to wear thin across the rest of the Southeastern Conference.
Twins
Pineda, Mejia won't pitch for Twins in September
Michael Pineda has a torn meniscus in his right knee. Adalberto Mejia's season is also over.
