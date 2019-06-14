More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Hartman: Mauer's local-kid legacy will always stand tall in state
The kid from Cretin-Derham Hall showed over his career why he was worthy of a No. 1 overall draft pick.
Twins
Dodgers rally to beat Cubs 5-3 for 7th straight home win
Rich Hill pitched seven strong innings and singled in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Friday night for their seventh straight home win.
Twins
Souhan: For Mauer, contract became an unjust burden
His inability to produce at a $184 million level in his later seasons drew much criticism from fans.
Twins
Reusse: On court, pals Moe and Joe put on a show
Before playing basketball for the Gophers, Moe Hargrow became buddies hooping it up with Joe Mauer.
Golf
McIlroy overcomes mini meltdown to stay close at US Open
Rory McIlroy is sticking around for the weekend at the U.S. Open for a change.