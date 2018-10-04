More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Morata hits target at last in Chelsea's Europa League win
Former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Alvaro Morata ended a miserable spell of form with the only goal of the game on Thursday as Chelsea…
Sports
Women's pro hockey in Minnesota a 'dream come true' of excitement and uncertainty
When people ask former Gophers star Hannah Brandt about her pro hockey career, she has to remind herself that, yes, she will be earning a paycheck with the Minnesota Whitecaps
Sports
Turning 30 a reminder of the Timberwolves' Derrick Rose's past
Before Derrick Rose was a minimum-contract guard trying to resurrect his career with the Wolves … before he was undone by bad luck and worse…
Vikings
When Vikings visit Eagles, DeFilippo returns to native city
Over his first few months on the job as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, John DeFilippo diligently worked on developing his system around the skill-position pillars he inherited and learning the strengths and weaknesses of his new players.
Sports
Hartman to be inducted into Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame
Longtime Star Tribune columnist and WCCO radio personality Sid Hartman will join many athletes and coaches he covered in the revived Hall of Fame.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.