Local
Man who drowned in Mississippi River in St. Cloud had just left hospital
Shannon Shaw had sought treatment for PTSD for nearly a decade.
St. Paul
Police investigating fatal crash involving school bus and bicyclist in St. Paul
The collision occurred at the intersection of Snelling and Summit avenues.
North Metro
Charges: 'Hoarder' admits starving to death 3 dogs, cat in Anoka Co. house
The woman admitted to be a "hoarder," according to the criminal complaint.
National
Senate GOP proposes $825M for public construction
Minnesota Senate Republicans are proposing to spend $825 million on public works projects with a heavy focus on infrastructure like roads and building repairs.
Local
Body of swimmer pulled from Mississippi River in St. Cloud
Authorities have recovered the body of a missing swimmer from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.
