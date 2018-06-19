More from Star Tribune
Twins
Cubs get LHP Cole Hamels in trade with Rangers
The Chicago Cubs are gambling a change of scenery and a pennant race will help Cole Hamels return to form.
Twins
Twins trade Eduardo Escobar to Arizona; Miguel Sano called up
Escobar is having the best season of his eight-year career, leading the major leagues with 37 doubles.
Sports
Isner reaches Atlanta Open semifinals for 9th straight year
John Isner advanced to the BB&T Atlanta Open semifinals for the ninth straight year, beating Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 on Friday.
Vikings
Rookie Sam Darnold a holdout as Jets camp opens without him
There was no sign of Sam Darnold as the New York Jets opened training camp.
Twins
Analysis: For fans, winning trumps pitcher's racist comments
Nearly a week after he was cheered in the wake of his years-old racist, sexist and homophobic tweets resurfacing, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader took…
