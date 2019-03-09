More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Boudreau: Wild 'didn't show up' vs. Panthers
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 6-2 loss to the Panthers Friday.
Video
Forecast: What to expect from today's snowstorm
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Wild continues trend of struggling against teams below it in the standings in loss to Panthers
Sarah McLellan recaps the 6-2 loss to the Panthers in her Wild wrap-up.
Gophers
Gophers and Pitino react to losing at Maryland
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu talk Friday after regular season ends with loss at Maryland
Gophers
Gophers forward Brannon McManus scored the OT winner against Michigan
McManus' goal gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.