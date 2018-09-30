More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 53
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Gibson wins 10th game in final start of the season
The Twins righthander capped a solid season by holding the White Sox to one run over six innings
Local
Fighting fat: Minneapolis cleans out its clogged arteries
Watch as high pressure jets clean fat deposits from sewers under Minneapolis.
Evening forecast: Low of 43; late sprinkle or shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Earthquake-spawned tsunami slams Indonesia
The official death toll stood was nearing 400, with all of the fatalities coming in the hard-hit city of Palu, but it was expected to rise once rescuers reached other areas.
