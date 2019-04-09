More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Where will the heaviest snow fall?
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Forecast: Looking ahead to the big storm
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Barr: Redacted Mueller report out 'within a week'
Attorney General William Barr says he will release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation within a week.
Sports
Virginia fans celebrate championship in Charlottesville
University of Virginia students packed the streets of Charlottesville on Monday night after the Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime to win the NCAA college basketball championship.
Local
NCAA basketball fans descended on Minneapolis
Excitement was running high as Texas Tech and Virginia fans made their way to the final showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.