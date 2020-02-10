More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Authorities ID man run over, killed at a Bloomington intersection
Man was walking against the "don't walk" signal when he was struck, police said.
Local
Police arrest father of Milwaukee boy who was fatally shot
Milwaukee police have arrested the father of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.
West Metro
County attorney: Police justified in killing of man with knife in Richfield
The man "threatened several officers with the knife," County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
Local
Geneva Polsfuss, who served as WWII codebreaker, dies at 96
She wouldn't say much about that time, but the rest of her life was an open book, brimming with family, friends and a deep Christian faith, her son said.
Local
Flying for a cause at the Hudson Hot Air Affair
The 2020 Hudson Hot Air Affair, which took place Saturday, Feb. 10, offered crowds a chance to see dozens of hot air balloons take flight above Hudson, Wisconsin. | Jack Rodgers, Special to the Star Tribune