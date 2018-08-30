More from Star Tribune
Twins
NL West-leading D-backs beat Dodgers 3-1 in series opener
It had been nearly four months since the Diamondbacks and Dodgers played each other.
Vikings
Brash Jaguars want to 'dominate world' with stacked defense
Standing on the sideline and watching one-on-one drills, Jalen Ramsey had an up-close look at this touchdown.
Vikings
Manuel tosses 3 TDs as Raiders topple Seahawks 30-19
E.J. Manuel made a strong bid to stick around in Oakland. Austin Davis did the same to find himself a home likely somewhere other than Seattle.
Vikings
Vikings' bubble players shine in victory over Tennessee
Mike Boone, Brandon Zylstra and a handful of Vikings defenders made their final cases Thursday night in preseason game No. 4 - a 13-3 victory.
Gophers
Return or fair catch? That's the question on kicks in 2018
After Hawaii's Tristin Kamaka made a fair catch on a kickoff at his 13-yard line and the ball was moved up to the 25, Colorado…
