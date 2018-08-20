More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Robert Mitchell, mayor of Medina and community booster, dies at 74
Medina Mayor Robert "Bob" Mitchell Jr. used his position at the podium to infuse civility and courtesy in public discourse. "He listened rather than judged.…
West Metro
Charge: Twin Cities husband assists in wife's suicide
Thomas Houck filled a bag with nitrogen gas as his wife held it over her head.
Local
Air pollution at 3M plant in Wisconsin under scrutiny again
Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is investigating air pollution at a 3M Corp. factory in Wausau.
Variety
Minnesota man charged with aiding wife's suicide
A Minnesota man was charged Monday with aiding the suicide of his wife, who was reportedly suffering from unexplained pain that could not be relieved with medication.
South Metro
Unlicensed driver with 17 DUIs allegedly high when he caused serious crash
Blood test results after the Dakota County crash turned up amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to authorities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.