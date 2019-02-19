More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Escape the snow with the sights and sounds of Twins spring training
Star Tribune photographer Anthony Souffle captured some of the excitement and warm weather at the Minnesota Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 14; clouds build into late flurries
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Firefighters find value in competitive stair climbing
Why are these Minneapolis firefighters hurrying up the stairs? It's a workout, a competition and job requirement.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny; snow moves in overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday that he is running for president in 2020.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.