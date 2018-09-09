More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Cousins: 'It's just a dream to play here'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a lot of positive things to say about his team and the Minnesota fan base after winning the home opener against San Francisco.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'It was good to find the fight and the heart that we had'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was pleased with the team's performance in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Vikings
Watch: Rudolph talks about Cousins' 'gutsy' game
Tight end Kyle Rudolph discusses his responsibility in the red zone, and Kirk Cousins' "gutsy" play at the end of the game.
Twins
De Jong strong through four innings
The righthander made his Twins debut on Sunday and helped the Twins Beat the Royals
Video
Evening forecast: Summery and pleasant
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
