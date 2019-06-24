More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 61
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, chance of evening rain, high of 71
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Lingering showers with a high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Angry residents confront Buttigieg at town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism Sunday from angry residents of South Bend, Indiana, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city where he is mayor.
Nation
Wallendas safely cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.