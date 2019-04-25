More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
How do you give a large polar bear a checkup? Very carefully
Animal care staff with the Chicago Zoological Society this week did routine medical check on a 12-year-old polar bear at the Brookfield Zoo to extract a sample for articial insemination.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High 69; rain, snow this weekend
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
Joe Biden formally entered the 2020 race for president with a two-minute video on Twitter.
Video
Putin and Kim shake hands at start of talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have shaken hands at the start of talks at a university in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok.