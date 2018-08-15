More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Diggs, Thielen talk Vikings practices with Jacksonville
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen talked today about what they'll gain from practicing with the Jaguars and their confidence in quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Vikings
Marrone, Jaguars in Minnesota to work and show respect
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke today about how he respects the Vikings organization and wants to create a mutually beneficial atmosphere while practicing with the team.
Local
4-year prison sentence for killing beloved cook biking in St. Paul
Twins
Forsythe: Playing every day pays off
Twins second baseman Logan Forsythe says his increased playing time is helping him produce more consistently as a Twin.
Twins
Berrios: Not sure why day games are a problem
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says, through interpreter Elvis Martinez, that he's not sure why his recent stretch of day starts have gone so poorly.
