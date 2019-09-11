More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Cousins: 'It truly is a border battle' vs. Packers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows Minnesota must keep the Packers off balance, and despite his relationship and respect for Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur, he says they're coming for them.
Local
Minnesota Twins pay visit to Children's Minnesota
Twins players, including childhood cancer survivor and pitcher Devin Smeltzer, visited Children's Minnesota to appear in Star Studio and talk with young patients.
Vikings
Diggs says Packers week isn't just like any other week
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says that the outcome of the upcoming game against Green Bay could establish Minnesota's identity for the season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59; breezy with periods of rain and thunderstorms
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer on the Packers: 'We have to be prepared'
For the second year in a row, the Vikings are playing the Packers in Green Bay in Week 2 and head coach Mike Zimmer says they're a team they have to beat in order to reach the top of the division.