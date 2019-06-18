More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 58; more clouds roll in
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Golf
Henderson on "meaningful" KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Canada's Brooke Henderson, the 2016 Women's PGA Championship winner, talks about the tournament's significance.
Gophers
Steveson attorney: 'We're hopeful that this chapter will be over very soon'
Christa Groshek, attorney for University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson, spoke to the media outside the Hennepin County jail after his release Tuesday.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Golf
Michelle Wie back on the course after "a lot, a lot of rehab"
Michelle Wie is still trying to fully recover from wrist surgery last October. She's playing in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week at Hazeltine, her first event in two months.