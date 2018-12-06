More from Star Tribune
Local
Denied Justice: Rachel Radford
Radford told Farmington police that a friend raped her in his home in April 2017.
Local
Denied Justice: Emma Top
Top and her best friend from high school were chaperoning a high school band trip when he raped her at a Golden Valley hotel in 2016.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Seattle proven successful against Minnesota in the past
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer are in disagreement over who will win in Seattle, as the Seahawks have a very good run game but the Vikings' defense are stout against opponent's running backs.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 5; clear and extremely cold
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Griffen: 'You gotta start fast, finish fast'
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen believes the key to overcoming Seattle is to stop their run game, as it will present the biggest challenge for Minnesota's defense against the Seahawks.
