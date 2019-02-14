More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Minneapolis man charged with killing neighbor and her daughter
Richie Vessel, 46, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder with intent in the deaths of Eileen Mark and Jennifer Angerhofer.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -5, clear and breezy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Valentine's Day weddings: 'It's all about celebrating love'
Hennepin County judges married 36 couples for free on Thursday at the county Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.
Local
DNA from genealogy company leads to arrest in 1993 Minneapolis murder
Jerry A. Westrom, 52, of Isanti, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann "Jeannie" Childs in June 1993.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Quick shot of snow, then wind and cold move in
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
