Nation
Video: 11 killed, 6 injured in synagogue shooting
"It is a very horrific crime scene. It's one of the worst that I've seen and I've been on some plane crashes," said a visibly moved Wendell Hissrich, the Pittsburgh public safety director.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 45 with a couple of showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 56; rain tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 57; rain tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer says Vikings need to be 'on point' against Saints
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says that the Saints' ability to move players around on offense will create a challenge for the defense.
