Local
Time-lapse: Snow to sun in 5 days
We turned 96 hours of Minnesota weather and turned it into 60 seconds of zen.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 45; rain or drizzle possible late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand
A dog found swimming more than 220 kilometers (135 miles) from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, then clouds move in; high 65
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump celebrates Tax Day during Burnsville visit
President Donald Trump flew to Minnesota on Monday to highlight the $1.5 trillion package of corporate and individual tax cuts he signed into law in 2017.