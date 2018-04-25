More from Star Tribune
Variety
Toasting to Minnesota beer/brand collaborations on 'Twin Cities Live'
Local icons like Surly and First Avenue are teaming up to create customized craft beers.
Nation
Gold medalist Diggins talks climate change in D.C.
Jessie Diggins joined Winter Olympians in Washington to discuss a wide range of effects attributed to a changing climate.
Wolves
Towns on Game 5: 'Pressure at its highest makes diamonds'
Timberwolves Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins discuss tonight's playoff Game 5 elimination game at Houston.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 42; cloudy and cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
March, 2018: Charges filed against Minneapolis officer Noor
In March, 2018, Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the July shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a decision that prosecutors said was delayed by some of the officer's colleagues' reluctance to testify.
