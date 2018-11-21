More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Access Vikings: Anticipating a rivalry game at home
Minnesota looks to overcome their division rivals in Week 12 against Green Bay and get a win in primetime after losing on the road in Chicago.
Vikings
Zimmer says he's thankful for coaching in Minnesota
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer faces yet another primetime game, which they haven't been successful in this year, this time against Green Bay. He says the team can learn from the tie earlier this season, and with Thanksgiving coming up reflects on what he is grateful for.
Vikings
Cousins: 'You're gonna get scrutinized'
Struggling with turnovers and primetime games, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talks about moving forward and not paying attention to scrutiny, which he sees it as part of his job.
Vikings
Murray: 'You get what you earn'
Now past the halfway point in the season with some key losses, the Vikings need to perform well and running back Latavius Murray says they're not panicking, but feel a sense of urgency.
Vikings
Griffen: 'I can play a lot faster'
Viking defensive end Everson Griffen says he feels there's still room for improvement since returning after being treated for mental health issues earlier in the season.
