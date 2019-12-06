More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump White House to take on light bulbs and toilet flushes
During a White House meeting with small business leaders, President Donald Trump also celebrated the latest jobs report, calling the numbers "phenomenal."
Vikings
Access Vikings: Unstoppable at home
With home field advantage in three of the final four games of the season being against divisional opponents, reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer say the Vikings have an opportunity to make a playoff run and it all starts with Detroit on Sunday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 18, with patchy clouds and brief warmup ahead
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Everson Griffen: 'We've got to worry about ourselves'
After a week of preparation for Detroit, the Vikings are ready to play at home in front of their fans again as they enter their final four game stretch.
Local
How Minnesota DNR selects a Christmas tree for the Governor's mansion
DNR Forester Jean Mouelle explains the process of selecting the state's Christmas tree. Credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.