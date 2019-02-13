More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Bachman's buzzes as it prepares for Valentine's Day
The Minneapolis headquarters of Bachman's prepares for the busiest fresh floral day of the year. More than 30 designers will be creating up to 7,500 arrangements, using hundreds of thousands of fresh flowers from around the world.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 18 with lots of clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Mars rover declared dead after 15 years
NASA's longest-running rover on Mars, Opportunity, is no more. Officials declared the 15-year-old rover Opportunity dead Wednesday, eight months after by a ferocious dust storm. Flight controllers sent one final series of recovery commands Tuesday night, accompanied by one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You." There was no response from space, only silence.
Video
Afternoon forecast: A break from the snow; high 20
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
NY police: Friendly fire apparently killed detective
New York City police say a detective was killed by friendly fire while responding to a report of an armed robbery. Police say Det. Brian Simonsen was shot at a T-Mobile store in the Richmond Hill section of Queens at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The 42-year-old detective was a 19-year veteran.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.