Duluth
Blizzard warning for Duluth and North Shore this weekend
Blizzard warning in effect this weekend.
Video
Morning forecast: Cloudy with wintry mix later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump says Taliban wants deal in Afghanistan visit
President Donald Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan, where he announced the U.S. and Taliban have been engaged in ongoing peace talks and said he believes the Taliban want a cease-fire.
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy, low around 30
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Winter's calling: Waves crash around Split Rock Lighthouse
Large waves came crashing off Lake Superior in the Split Rock Lighthouse State Park as snow fell on Wednesday. Video by Alex Kormann, Star Tribune