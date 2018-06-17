More from Star Tribune
Lynx
WNBA players kick off All-Star weekend with clinic
WNBA all-stars including Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus from the Minnesota Lynx held a Jr. NBA camp for young basketball players to kick off the weekend.
Vikings
Dalvin Cook 'feeling comfortable' without brace as Vikings camp begins
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is practicing on a limited basis as camp begins, this time without the brace supporting his surgically-repaired left knee. "I let Sugs and the training staff know I wasn't going to wear it. They're like they're comfortable with it as long as I'm comfortable with it."
Local
Slain corrections officer is saluted by thousands
Thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country filled North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills Thursday for the funeral of Joseph Gomm, a Minnesota corrections officer killed in the line of duty last week.
Variety
Go inside the church of hard rock in Minneapolis
Christianity is a headbanging experience at the Minneapolis Metal Church, a congregation that turns it up to 11 while praising the Lord.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 59; mainly clear and cool
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
