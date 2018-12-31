More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Flurries ending; temps falling
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Rhodes on Vikings' defense: 'I don't feel like we played good enough'
Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes believes they never gave up during the season and gave it their best effort but fell short, as it clearly wasn't good enough to reach their aspirations.
Vikings
Murray: 'We truly didn't know what we wanted to do'
The Vikings struggled this season to find their identity offensively, and running back Latavius Murray says it was frustrating when consistent decisions weren't made about how Minnesota was to approach opponents in order to put points on the board.
Vikings
Thielen says he hopes Vikings are disappointed, should learn from it
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says it's back to the drawing board for Minnesota and believes the team will be able to take advantage of some of the consistency that will carry over to next season, including having the same quarterback.
Vikings
Vikings' Diggs: 'I had my eyes set on a lot more'
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says Minnesota has the talent, but they came up short too many times this season because in each loss they beat themselves.
