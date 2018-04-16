More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Watch 48 hours of snow turn to sun in downtown Minneapolis
A record-setting snowstorm dumped nearly 15 inches of snow on the Twin Cities before giving way to blue sky Monday morning.
Video
Evening forecast: Dry with a lows in the 20s
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump hails Syria strikes: Every one hit target
President Donald Trump praised his new national security adviser John Bolton for last Friday's airstrikes in Syria.
Politics
Stormy Daniels arrives at NY courthouse
Porn actress Stormy Daniels and her lawyer arrived at court in New York on Monday where a U.S. judge is hearing arguments about President Donald Trump's extraordinary request that he be allowed to review records seized from his personal lawyer's office as part of a criminal investigation before they are examined by prosecutors.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 36
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.