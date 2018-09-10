More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Beautiful end to beautiful day
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer on Packers: 'We're gonna have our hands full'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during a press conference that the Packers will present a challenge in game two due to quarterback Aaron Rodgers strong playing abilities. He shared his thoughts on quarterback Kirk Cousin's performance against San Francisco and confirmed that offensive tackle Aviante Collins will be out for the rest of the season.
Vikings
Kearse: 'Terence was a big help for me'
Vikings safety Jayron Kearse couldn't say enough good things about being coached by Terence Newman and how the game against San Francisco was big for him in showing his versatility as a player.
Variety
Minnesota pageant competitors on swimsuits, confidence, talent and more
The new rules for the 97-year-old competition were hot topics throughout the evening. But the main agenda was trying to pick the winner as early as possible.
Vikings
Brett Jones says communication was good against 49ers
After his first game with the Vikings, center Brett Jones said the communication among the offensive line was good, but there are a few things they can work on. Now that Pat Elflein is back practicing, Jones is ready to do whatever the team needs him to do if Elflein resumes his role at center.
